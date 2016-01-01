Dr. Rabjohn has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Linnie Rabjohn, DPM
Overview
Dr. Linnie Rabjohn, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Mansfield, TX. They specialize in Podiatry, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from IOWA STATE UNIVERSITY.
Locations
Interventional Partners LLC1001 Matlock Rd Ste 103, Mansfield, TX 76063 Directions (817) 467-1990
Baylor Surgicare At Mansfield LLC280 Regency Pkwy, Mansfield, TX 76063 Directions (817) 453-2744
Arlington Mansfield Foot & Ankle Centers PA400 W Arbrook Blvd Ste 201, Arlington, TX 76014 Directions (817) 467-1990
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Linnie Rabjohn, DPM
- Podiatry
- 20 years of experience
- English, German
Education & Certifications
- IOWA STATE UNIVERSITY
