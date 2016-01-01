Dr. Linnie Golightly, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Golightly is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Linnie Golightly, MD
Dr. Linnie Golightly, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Infectious Disease. They graduated from Weill Cornell Medical and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
Linnie Maria Golightly M D1305 York Ave Fl 4, New York, NY 10021 Directions (646) 962-4800
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
About Dr. Linnie Golightly, MD
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- 39 years of experience
- English
- Harvard Hospitals
- Harlem Hospital Center
- Weill Cornell Medical
- Infectious Disease and Internal Medicine
