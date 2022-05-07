Overview

Dr. Linnea Chap, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University of Chicago School of Medicine and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.



Dr. Chap works at Beverly Hils Brain and Bdy Center in Beverly Hills, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.