Dr. Linnea Chap, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Linnea Chap, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University of Chicago School of Medicine and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.
Dr. Chap works at
Locations
Beverly Hils Brain and Bdy Center8900 Wilshire Blvd, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 Directions (310) 432-8900
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Simply put, Dr. Chap at Beverly Hills Cancer Center is our hero. For 20 years she has successfully guided my wife through breast cancer, from initial diagnosis through two recurrences, two courses of chemo, and three courses of radiation. We chose to drive 100 miles each way for Dr. Chap and her associated clinics and hospitals resulting in over 45,000 miles; of course many doctors are closer, but there is only one Dr. Chap. She is dedicated, knows her stuff, fun to be around, and a bedside manner that can't be beat. What's more, her staff is outstanding with a special shout-out to Monica, her medical assistant, who is always on the ball and gets us whatever we need ASAP. Do you look forward to your oncology appointments? We do! There is no doubt in my mind that my wife is alive today because of Dr. Chap. Thank you Dr. Chap!
About Dr. Linnea Chap, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Mandarin
- 1700839362
Education & Certifications
- University of California-Los Angeles
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
- University of Chicago School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chap has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chap accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chap has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chap works at
Dr. Chap has seen patients for Breast Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chap on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chap speaks Mandarin.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Chap. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chap.
