Dr. Linnea Chap, MD

Medical Oncology
4 (18)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Linnea Chap, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University of Chicago School of Medicine and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.

Dr. Chap works at Beverly Hils Brain and Bdy Center in Beverly Hills, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Beverly Hils Brain and Bdy Center
    8900 Wilshire Blvd, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 432-8900

Hospital Affiliations
  • Cedars - Sinai Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Biopsy Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Aspiration Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Transplant Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Treatment Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Counseling Chevron Icon
Cancer of Floor of Mouth Chevron Icon
Cancer Treatment Chevron Icon
Cancer Treatment Complications Chevron Icon
Cancer Treatment-Related Pain Chevron Icon
Cancer-Related Conditions Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Cardiac MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) of Heart or Chest Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Chemotherapy Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Genetic Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Hematologic Disorder Treatment Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
HPC Transplantation (Stem Cell Transplant) Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Intrathecal Chemotherapy Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Multiple Myeloma Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
PET Scan Chevron Icon
Pituitary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Qualitative Platelet Defects (incl. Glanzmann's Thrombasthenia) Chevron Icon
Radiation Therapy Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    May 07, 2022
    Simply put, Dr. Chap at Beverly Hills Cancer Center is our hero. For 20 years she has successfully guided my wife through breast cancer, from initial diagnosis through two recurrences, two courses of chemo, and three courses of radiation. We chose to drive 100 miles each way for Dr. Chap and her associated clinics and hospitals resulting in over 45,000 miles; of course many doctors are closer, but there is only one Dr. Chap. She is dedicated, knows her stuff, fun to be around, and a bedside manner that can't be beat. What's more, her staff is outstanding with a special shout-out to Monica, her medical assistant, who is always on the ball and gets us whatever we need ASAP. Do you look forward to your oncology appointments? We do! There is no doubt in my mind that my wife is alive today because of Dr. Chap. Thank you Dr. Chap!
    About Dr. Linnea Chap, MD

    Medical Oncology
    Years of Experience
    34 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    English, Mandarin
    NPI Number
    1700839362
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    University of California-Los Angeles
    Residency
    Northwestern Memorial Hospital
    Medical Education
    University of Chicago School of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Linnea Chap, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chap is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chap has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chap accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Chap has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chap works at Beverly Hils Brain and Bdy Center in Beverly Hills, CA. View the full address on Dr. Chap’s profile.

    Dr. Chap has seen patients for Breast Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chap on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Chap. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chap.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chap, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chap appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

