Dr. Linna Li, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Linna Li, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Bryn Mawr, PA. They graduated from DREXEL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Bryn Mawr Hospital.
Dr. Li works at
Locations
Main Line Health Lab-bryn Mawr130 S Bryn Mawr Ave, Bryn Mawr, PA 19010 Directions (484) 337-8510
Main Line Health Laboratories3855 West Chester Pike, Newtown Square, PA 19073 Directions (484) 337-6100
Hospital Affiliations
- Bryn Mawr Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
I would definitely recommend Dr. Li. She is well qualified, thorough, caring, and interested in the whole me, not just my cancer.
About Dr. Linna Li, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- English
Education & Certifications
- DREXEL UNIVERSITY
- Radiation Oncology
