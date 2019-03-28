Overview

Dr. Linn Katus, DO is a Neurology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.



Dr. Katus works at CUIMC/Neurological Institute of New York in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Headache, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Concussion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.