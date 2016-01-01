Dr. Lini Bhatia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bhatia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lini Bhatia, MD
Dr. Lini Bhatia, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Braintree, MA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from BARODA UNIVERSITY / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Hospital.
Harvard Vanguard Medical Associates111 Grossman Dr, Braintree, MA 02184 Directions (781) 849-2568Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pm
Brigham and Women's Primary Care Associates At Norwood315 Norwood Park S Ste 1, Norwood, MA 02062 Directions (857) 307-3900
- Brigham And Women's Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
- BARODA UNIVERSITY / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE
Dr. Bhatia has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bhatia accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bhatia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Bhatia. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bhatia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bhatia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bhatia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.