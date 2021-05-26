Dr. Linh Tran, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tran is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Linh Tran, MD
Overview
Dr. Linh Tran, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in San Mateo, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from HARBOR-UCLA MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Stanford Health Care.
Dr. Tran works at
Locations
-
1
San Mateo Medical Center222 W 39th Ave, San Mateo, CA 94403 Directions (650) 573-2222Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Stanford Health Care
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tran?
Dr. Tranh was the doctor that gave birth to my daughter a few years ago in Stanford. While it was a brief (~last 15 min before the child was pushed out) her presence was a big relief for us as parents! Her calm presence and instruction to the staff during those moments is something I will never forget. It was a very nice and memorable experience. Thank you, Dr. Tranh!
About Dr. Linh Tran, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1518194836
Education & Certifications
- HARBOR-UCLA MEDICAL CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tran has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tran accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tran has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tran works at
Dr. Tran has seen patients for Hysteroscopy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tran on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Tran. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tran.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tran, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tran appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.