Overview

Dr. Linh Tran, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in San Mateo, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from HARBOR-UCLA MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Stanford Health Care.



Dr. Tran works at San Mateo Medical Center EMR in San Mateo, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hysteroscopy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.