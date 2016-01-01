Dr. Linh Tran, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tran is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Linh Tran, DDS
Overview
Dr. Linh Tran, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Cambridge, MN.
Dr. Tran works at
Locations
-
1
Aspen Dental - Cambridge, MN110 Opportunity Blvd S Ste A, Cambridge, MN 55008 Directions (844) 995-4470Monday7:30am - 4:30pmTuesday7:30am - 4:30pmWednesday7:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 2:00pm
-
2
Aspen Dental1267 W Broadway Ave Ste 400, Forest Lake, MN 55025 Directions (833) 200-8173
-
3
Aspen Dental - 21253570 River Rapids Dr NW Ste 110, Minneapolis, MN 55448 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- Delta Dental of Washington
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tran?
About Dr. Linh Tran, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- 1215164397
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tran accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tran has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tran works at
538 patients have reviewed Dr. Tran. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tran.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tran, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tran appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.