Dr. Linh Nguyen, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Surprise, AZ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Banner Boswell Medical Center and Banner Del E. Webb Medical Center.



Dr. Nguyen works at MD 24 House Call Inc in Surprise, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.