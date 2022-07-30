Dr. Linh Dang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Linh Dang, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Linh Dang, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Shenandoah, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Conroe and Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital.
Dr. Dang works at
Locations
SpringWoods Neurology17183 Interstate 45 S Ste 590, Shenandoah, TX 77385 Directions (936) 760-2230
SpringWoods Neurology119 Medical Park Ln Ste B, Huntsville, TX 77340 Directions (936) 291-2575
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Conroe
- Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
The dr and all staff were helpful and friendly.
About Dr. Linh Dang, MD
- Neurology
- 28 years of experience
- English, Vietnamese
- 1154425213
Education & Certifications
- The Ut Health Science Center In Houston
- The Ut Health Science Center In San Antonio
- Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio
- Neurology
