Dr. Lingpin Hung, MD

Geriatric Medicine
4 (10)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Lingpin Hung, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Flushing, NY. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from National Taiwan University, Preventive Medicine and is affiliated with Flushing Hospital Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian Queens.

Dr. Hung works at Lingpin Hung, MD in Flushing, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Vitamin D Deficiency and Animal Allergies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

  1. 1
    Syosset Medical Service
    3712 Prince St Ste 6B, Flushing, NY 11354 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:30pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 5:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Flushing Hospital Medical Center
  • NewYork-Presbyterian Queens

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vitamin D Deficiency
Animal Allergies
Allergic Rhinitis
Vitamin D Deficiency
Animal Allergies
Allergic Rhinitis

Vitamin D Deficiency
Animal Allergies
Allergic Rhinitis
Abdominal Pain
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Administrative Physical
Advance Directive End of Life Planning
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Anemia
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
Back Pain
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchitis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Dermatitis
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Difficulty With Walking
Dizziness
Dry Skin
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Earwax Buildup
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Fungal Nail Infection
Gait Abnormality
Ganglion Cyst
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gout
Headache
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hemorrhoids
Hernia
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
Hives
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Influenza (Flu)
Insomnia
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Joint Pain
Limb Cramp
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Overactive Bladder
Overweight
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pharyngitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pneumonia
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rash
Restless Leg Syndrome
Ringworm
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Shingles
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinus Tachycardia
Sleep Apnea
Thyroid Goiter
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Tremor
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Venous Insufficiency
Vertigo
Viral Hepatitis
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Wheezing
Abnormal Thyroid
Achilles Tendinitis
Acidosis
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Tonsillitis
Allergies
Alzheimer's Disease
Anxiety
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Atherosclerosis
Athlete's Foot
Atrophic Vaginitis
Bedsores
Bladder Infection
Bronchiectasis
Bronchospasm
Bunion
Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cervicitis
Chlamydia Infections
Chronic Care Management
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Pain
Chronic Pharyngitis
Chronic Sinusitis
Cold Sore
Comprehensive Geriatric Assessments
Contact Dermatitis
Dehydration
Diabetes
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics
Emphysema
Enteritis
Essential Tremor
Fever
Fibromyalgia
Folic Acid Deficiency
Gastrointestinal Diseases
Genital Herpes
Goiter
Gonorrhea Infections
Hair Loss
Hammer Toe
Hepatitis
Hepatitis B
Hepatitis C
Herpes Simplex Infection
High Cholesterol
Hypercalcemia
Hyperemia
Hyperkalemia
Hypoglycemia
Hypogonadism
Hypokalemia
Indigestion
Itchy Skin
Jock Itch
Kidney Infection
Kidney Infection, Acute
Lactose Intolerance
Laryngitis
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Malaise and Fatigue
Malnutrition
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
Muscle Spasm
Muscle Weakness
Mycobacterial Lung Infection
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Nasopharyngitis
Nausea
Nephritis
Nosebleed
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Outer Ear Infection
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Peptic Ulcer
Pericardial Disease
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
Plantar
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Prostate Diseases Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
    • 1199SEIU
    • Aetna
    • Affinity Insurance Services
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Elderplan
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Health Net
    • Healthfirst
    • HealthPlus
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicaid
    • MetroPlus Health Plan
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • POMCO Group
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Lingpin Hung, MD

    • Geriatric Medicine
    • 19 years of experience
    • English, Chinese, Mandarin and Mandarin
    • 1821250036
    Education & Certifications

    • New York Hospital Medical Center of Queens
    • National Taiwan University Hospital
    • National Taiwan University, Preventive Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lingpin Hung, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hung is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hung has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hung has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hung has seen patients for Vitamin D Deficiency and Animal Allergies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hung on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Hung speaks Chinese, Mandarin and Mandarin.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Hung. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hung.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hung, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hung appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

