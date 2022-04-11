Overview

Dr. Lingling Du, MD is a Hematology Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in Hematology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from PEKING SECOND MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Barnes Jewish Hospital and Ochsner Medical Center.



Dr. Du works at Ochsner Health System in New Orleans, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia and Secondary Malignancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.