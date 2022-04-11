Dr. Lingling Du, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Du is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lingling Du, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lingling Du, MD is a Hematology Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in Hematology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from PEKING SECOND MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Barnes Jewish Hospital and Ochsner Medical Center.
Dr. Du works at
Locations
-
1
Hematology & Oncology2820 Napoleon Ave Ste 210, New Orleans, LA 70115 Directions (504) 842-3910
-
2
Ochsner Health System1514 Jefferson Hwy, New Orleans, LA 70121 Directions (504) 842-2873
Hospital Affiliations
- Barnes Jewish Hospital
- Ochsner Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Du?
Before I moved out of state she was my hematologist and gave me the most compassionate and comprehensive care that I could ask for. Her appointments were something I actually didn’t dread and she was so incredibly helpful, empathetic, and informative. I highly recommend her to anyone and everyone who has the privilege of having her as their doctor is in amazing hands. The only downside is I can’t see her any more since I moved to Washington.
About Dr. Lingling Du, MD
- Hematology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1003103532
Education & Certifications
- Washington University School of Medicine - St. Louis, MO
- Cleveland Clinic Foundation - Cleveland, OH
- Cleveland Clinic Foundation - Cleveland, OH
- PEKING SECOND MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Du has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Du accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Du has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Du works at
Dr. Du has seen patients for Anemia and Secondary Malignancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Du on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Du. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Du.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Du, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Du appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.