Dr. Lingappa Amarchand, MD
Overview
Dr. Lingappa Amarchand, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Brooksville, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MYSORE / ADICHUNCHANAGIRI INSTITUTEOF MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital and Bravera Health Brooksville.
Locations
Cardiology Associates750 Desoto Ave, Brooksville, FL 34601 Directions (352) 632-6007Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital
- Bravera Health Brooksville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Amarchand is conscientious, knowledgeable and professional. His staff is exceptionally helpful and caring
About Dr. Lingappa Amarchand, MD
- Cardiology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1346276631
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MYSORE / ADICHUNCHANAGIRI INSTITUTEOF MEDICAL SCIENCE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Amarchand has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Amarchand accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Amarchand has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Amarchand has seen patients for Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease, Hypotension and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Amarchand on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Amarchand. The overall rating for this provider is 1.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Amarchand.
