Dr. Lingaiah Janumpally, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lingaiah Janumpally, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Lancaster, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / OSMANIA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Antelope Valley Hospital.
Dr. Janumpally works at
Locations
Antelope Valley Neuroscience42135 10th St W Ste 301, Lancaster, CA 93534 Directions (661) 945-6931
Hospital Affiliations
- Antelope Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have to say I was bit Leary going here after reading the reviews. However he DID listen to my concerns and was very patient and kind . The office staff that I interacted with were also very professional. I look forward to my future visits at this office
About Dr. Lingaiah Janumpally, MD
- Neurology
- 48 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1003892316
Education & Certifications
- University Of TX
- UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / OSMANIA MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Janumpally has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Janumpally accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Janumpally has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Janumpally works at
Dr. Janumpally has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Epilepsy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Janumpally on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Janumpally speaks Hindi.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Janumpally. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Janumpally.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Janumpally, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Janumpally appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.