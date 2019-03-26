Dr. Linga Reddy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reddy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Linga Reddy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Linga Reddy, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO and is affiliated with HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital and Tampa General Hospital.
Dr. Reddy works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Tampa Neurology Associates2919 W Swann Ave Ste 401, Tampa, FL 33609 Directions (813) 686-9097Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital
- Tampa General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Reddy?
Dr. Reddy is the best neurologist around. I've had MS for 14 years in Michigan and never had the care that I get from this doctor.
About Dr. Linga Reddy, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1558412528
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO
- Neurology and Neuromuscular Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reddy has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reddy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reddy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reddy works at
Dr. Reddy has seen patients for Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy, Migraine and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reddy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Reddy. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reddy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reddy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reddy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.