Dr. Ling Zhang, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Anaheim, CA. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Methodist University Hospital.



Dr. Zhang works at Optum Primary and Specialty Care California in Anaheim, CA with other offices in Fresno, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.