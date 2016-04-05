Overview

Dr. Ling Yu, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Dickson, TN. They graduated from Bejing Medical University and is affiliated with Tristar Horizon Medical Center and Three Rivers Hospital.



Dr. Yu works at Nephrology Associates, PC - Dickson in Dickson, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperkalemia, Acute Kidney Failure and Mineral Metabolism Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.