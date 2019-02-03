See All Neurologists in Kettering, OH
Dr. Ling Xu, MD

Neurology
3 (18)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Ling Xu, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Kettering, OH. They specialize in Neurology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from THE FOURTH MILITARY MEDICAL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Kettering Health Dayton, Kettering Health Main Campus, Kettering Health Miamisburg, Miami Valley Hospital and Soin Medical Center.

Dr. Xu works at Patterson Woods Family Practice in Kettering, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Gait Abnormality, Cerebrovascular Disease and Tremor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    PriMED Physicians Neurology
    1900 Composite Dr, Kettering, OH 45420 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (937) 312-8150

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Kettering Health Dayton
  • Kettering Health Main Campus
  • Kettering Health Miamisburg
  • Miami Valley Hospital
  • Soin Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gait Abnormality
Cerebrovascular Disease
Tremor
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Anterior Horn Disease Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Autonomic Dysreflexia Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Corticobasal Degeneration Chevron Icon
EMG (Electromyography) Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Chevron Icon
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Feb 03, 2019
    Very good!! Dr Xu was very compassionate, concerned , considerate and informative. Her staff was very friendly and prompt. I would highly recommend Dr. Xu..... Sincerely, Dina Unger
    Dina Unger in centerville, OH — Feb 03, 2019
    About Dr. Ling Xu, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Chinese
    NPI Number
    • 1255356069
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • THE FOURTH MILITARY MEDICAL UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ling Xu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Xu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Xu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Xu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Xu works at Patterson Woods Family Practice in Kettering, OH. View the full address on Dr. Xu’s profile.

    Dr. Xu has seen patients for Gait Abnormality, Cerebrovascular Disease and Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Xu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Xu. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Xu.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Xu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Xu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

