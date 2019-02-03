Dr. Ling Xu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Xu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ling Xu, MD
Overview
Dr. Ling Xu, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Kettering, OH. They specialize in Neurology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from THE FOURTH MILITARY MEDICAL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Kettering Health Dayton, Kettering Health Main Campus, Kettering Health Miamisburg, Miami Valley Hospital and Soin Medical Center.
Locations
PriMED Physicians Neurology1900 Composite Dr, Kettering, OH 45420 Directions (937) 312-8150
Hospital Affiliations
- Kettering Health Dayton
- Kettering Health Main Campus
- Kettering Health Miamisburg
- Miami Valley Hospital
- Soin Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very good!! Dr Xu was very compassionate, concerned , considerate and informative. Her staff was very friendly and prompt. I would highly recommend Dr. Xu..... Sincerely, Dina Unger
About Dr. Ling Xu, MD
- Neurology
- 39 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1255356069
Education & Certifications
- THE FOURTH MILITARY MEDICAL UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Xu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Xu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Xu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Xu has seen patients for Gait Abnormality, Cerebrovascular Disease and Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Xu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Xu speaks Chinese.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Xu. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Xu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Xu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Xu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.