Dr. Ling-Lun Hsia, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Ling-Lun Hsia, MD is an Oncology Specialist in North Charleston, SC. They specialize in Oncology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF VIRGINIA / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.
MUSC Health North Area Medical Pavilion8992 University Blvd Fl 3, North Charleston, SC 29406 Directions
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Excellent. Have extensive skin cancer and he has offered alternative treatment to moh surgery.
- Oncology
- 11 years of experience
- English
- Male
- UNIVERSITY OF VIRGINIA / MAIN CAMPUS
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
Dr. Hsia has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hsia accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Hsia using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Hsia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hsia has seen patients for Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer, Melanoma and Adjacent Tissue Transfer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hsia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Hsia. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hsia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hsia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hsia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.