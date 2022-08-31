Dr. Linette Melcher, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Melcher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Linette Melcher, MD
Overview
Dr. Linette Melcher, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Kerrville, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston and is affiliated with Peterson Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Sumrall Chiropractic Inc.311 W Main St, Kerrville, TX 78028 Directions (830) 257-3669
Precision Dermatology PA712 Hill Country Dr Ste 100, Kerrville, TX 78028 Directions (830) 257-3669Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 1:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Peterson Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Melcher is never in a hurry. She listens. She is open to discussion about various procedures. Donna, her office staff, is helpful, friendly and listens to concerns about dealing with pharmacies, and medication patient programs.
About Dr. Linette Melcher, MD
- Neurology
- 28 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas At Galveston / Medical Branch
- John Sealy Hosp
- Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Melcher has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Melcher accepts Aetna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Melcher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Melcher has seen patients for Gait Abnormality, Difficulty With Walking and Essential Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Melcher on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Melcher. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Melcher.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Melcher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Melcher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.