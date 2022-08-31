Overview

Dr. Linette Melcher, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Kerrville, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston and is affiliated with Peterson Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Melcher works at Sumrall Chiropractic Inc. in Kerrville, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Gait Abnormality, Difficulty With Walking and Essential Tremor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.