Dr. Vega has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Linesse Vega, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Linesse Vega, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Vega works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
BienStar Counseling Services13140 Coit Rd Ste 300, Dallas, TX 75240 Directions (214) 682-7842
-
2
Child and Family Guidance Center120 W Main St Ste 220, Mesquite, TX 75149 Directions (214) 351-3490
-
3
Adventhealth Hinsdale120 N Oak St, Hinsdale, IL 60521 Directions (903) 454-2214
- 4 1200 Binz St Ste Hou, Houston, TX 77004 Directions (713) 524-8700
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Vega?
About Dr. Linesse Vega, MD
- Psychiatry
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1114105897
Education & Certifications
- AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vega accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vega has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vega works at
Dr. Vega has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, Anxiety and Major Depressive Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vega on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Vega. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vega.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vega, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vega appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.