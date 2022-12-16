Dr. Line Malha, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Malha is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Line Malha, MD
Dr. Line Malha, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Nephrology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF BEIRUT / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Nephrology and Kidney Transplantation Medicine424 E 70th St, New York, NY 10021 Directions
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Dr. Malha describes medical conditions clearly and is an excellent diagnostician.
About Dr. Line Malha, MD
- Nephrology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1124349949
- Bellevue Hospital Center NYU|New York Presbyterian Hospital - New York Weill Cornell Center
- Medical University of South Carolina Medical Ctr
- AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF BEIRUT / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
79 patients have reviewed Dr. Malha. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Malha.
