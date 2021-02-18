Overview

Dr. Lindy Lay, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from TOURO CENTER / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE.



Dr. Lay works at Red Rock Guidance Center in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse, Suicidal Ideation and Nondependent Marijuana Abuse along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.