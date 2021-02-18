Dr. Lindy Lay, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lay is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lindy Lay, DO
Overview
Dr. Lindy Lay, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from TOURO CENTER / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE.
Dr. Lay works at
Locations
-
1
Spring Mountain Treatment Center7000 Spring Mountain Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89117 Directions (702) 873-2400
-
2
Dr. Michael Shepard, Clinical Psychologist2775 S Jones Blvd Ste 101, Las Vegas, NV 89146 Directions (702) 685-3300
-
3
Desert Parkway Behavioral Healthcare Hospital3247 S MARYLAND PKWY, Las Vegas, NV 89109 Directions (702) 776-3500
- 4 3035 S Maryland Pkwy, Las Vegas, NV 89109 Directions (702) 857-8800
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lay?
Dr. Lay is amazing. She is an amazing listener, often has terrific suggestions and is willing to adjust medication as needed. She doesn't over medicate and is overall a fantastic practitioner. It is hard to find a good psychiatrist in this town, but I'm blessed to have found her!
About Dr. Lindy Lay, DO
- Psychiatry
- 12 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1285074559
Education & Certifications
- TOURO CENTER / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lay has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lay accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lay has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lay works at
Dr. Lay has seen patients for Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse, Suicidal Ideation and Nondependent Marijuana Abuse, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lay on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lay speaks Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Lay. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lay.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lay, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lay appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.