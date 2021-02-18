See All Psychiatrists in Las Vegas, NV
Dr. Lindy Lay, DO

Psychiatry
4 (11)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Lindy Lay, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from TOURO CENTER / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE.

Dr. Lay works at Red Rock Guidance Center in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse, Suicidal Ideation and Nondependent Marijuana Abuse along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Spring Mountain Treatment Center
    7000 Spring Mountain Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89117 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 873-2400
  2. 2
    Dr. Michael Shepard, Clinical Psychologist
    2775 S Jones Blvd Ste 101, Las Vegas, NV 89146 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 685-3300
  3. 3
    Desert Parkway Behavioral Healthcare Hospital
    3247 S MARYLAND PKWY, Las Vegas, NV 89109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 776-3500
  4. 4
    3035 S Maryland Pkwy, Las Vegas, NV 89109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 857-8800

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Homicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Cocaine Addiction Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Bulimia Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Hallucinogen Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Opioid Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Abuse Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Lindy Lay, DO

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 12 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1285074559
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • TOURO CENTER / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lindy Lay, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lay is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lay has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lay has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lay works at Red Rock Guidance Center in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Dr. Lay’s profile.

    Dr. Lay has seen patients for Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse, Suicidal Ideation and Nondependent Marijuana Abuse, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lay on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Lay. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lay.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lay, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lay appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

