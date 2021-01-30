Dr. Lindsey Zubritsky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zubritsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lindsey Zubritsky, MD
Dr. Lindsey Zubritsky, MD is a Dermatologist in Pittsburgh, PA. They graduated from Pennsylvania State University / College of Medicine.
Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Pittsburgh107 Gamma Dr Ste 120, Pittsburgh, PA 15238 Directions (844) 986-3376Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
I would definitely recommend Dr. Zubritsky to family and friends. She was thorough and took time to answer all of my questions. She diagnosed my problem and prescribed something to clear it up. We then followed up with further testings to help this from happening again.
- Dermatology
- English
- 1740600329
- Pennsylvania State University / College of Medicine
Dr. Zubritsky has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zubritsky accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zubritsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Zubritsky. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zubritsky.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zubritsky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zubritsky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.