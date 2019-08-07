See All Critical Care Medicine Doctors in Covington, LA
Dr. Lindsey Xiao, DPM

Wound & Burn Care
5 (2)
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Lindsey Xiao, DPM is a Wound & Burn Care Specialist in Covington, LA. They specialize in Wound & Burn Care, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center - North Shore and Saint Tammany Parish Hospital.

Dr. Xiao works at Ochsner Health Center - Covington in Covington, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Ochsner Health Center - Covington
    1000 Ochsner Blvd Ste 2291, Covington, LA 70433 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (985) 875-2828

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ochsner Medical Center - North Shore
  • Saint Tammany Parish Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Nail Avulsion and Excision
Athlete's Foot
Diabetic Neuropathy
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Athlete's Foot
Diabetic Neuropathy

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    Aug 07, 2019
    She is fantastic
    Amanda Leslie — Aug 07, 2019
    About Dr. Lindsey Xiao, DPM

    • Wound & Burn Care
    • 11 years of experience
    • English
    • 1366739633
    Education & Certifications

    • Cosmetic Dermatology & Vein Institute
    • McLaren Oakland
    • OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    • Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lindsey Xiao, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Xiao is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Xiao has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Xiao works at Ochsner Health Center - Covington in Covington, LA. View the full address on Dr. Xiao’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Xiao. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Xiao.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Xiao, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Xiao appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

