Dr. Lindsey Xiao, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lindsey Xiao, DPM is a Wound & Burn Care Specialist in Covington, LA. They specialize in Wound & Burn Care, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center - North Shore and Saint Tammany Parish Hospital.
Dr. Xiao works at
Locations
Ochsner Health Center - Covington1000 Ochsner Blvd Ste 2291, Covington, LA 70433 Directions (985) 875-2828
Hospital Affiliations
- Ochsner Medical Center - North Shore
- Saint Tammany Parish Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
She is fantastic
About Dr. Lindsey Xiao, DPM
- Wound & Burn Care
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1366739633
Education & Certifications
- Cosmetic Dermatology & Vein Institute
- McLaren Oakland
- OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Xiao accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Xiao has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Xiao works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Xiao. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Xiao.
