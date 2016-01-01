See All Podiatrists in Carlsbad, CA
Overview

Dr. Lindsey Wilke, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Carlsbad, CA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Poway and Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido.

Dr. Wilke works at Dr. Lindsey Wilke in Carlsbad, CA with other offices in Vista, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Miller Medical Associates of Nevada PC
    2604 El Camino Real Ste B, Carlsbad, CA 92008 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Toe-tal Family Footcare Associates
    1512 Green Oak Rd, Vista, CA 92081 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Palomar Medical Center Poway
  • Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Bunion
Hammer Toe
Bunion
Hammer Toe

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon

About Dr. Lindsey Wilke, DPM

Specialties
  • Podiatry
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 11 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1164777587
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Lindsey Wilke, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wilke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Wilke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Wilke has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wilke.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wilke, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wilke appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

