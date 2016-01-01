Dr. Lindsey Whealton, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Whealton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lindsey Whealton, DMD
Overview
Dr. Lindsey Whealton, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Frankfort, KY.
Dr. Whealton works at
Locations
-
1
Aspen Dental101 Jett Blvd, Frankfort, KY 40601 Directions (844) 228-7379
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Assurant Health
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CompBenefits Corp.
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- Delta Dental of Washington
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- EmblemHealth
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Whealton?
About Dr. Lindsey Whealton, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- 1447545785
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Whealton has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Whealton accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Whealton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Whealton works at
Dr. Whealton has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Whealton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Whealton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Whealton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.