Dr. Lindsey Vandyke, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vandyke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lindsey Vandyke, DO
Overview
Dr. Lindsey Vandyke, DO is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Mansfield, TX. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from Western University Of Health Sciences.
Dr. Vandyke works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Methodist Mansfield Medical Group252 Matlock Rd Ste 130, Mansfield, TX 76063 Directions (817) 453-7707
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Vandyke?
My husband and I are both patients of Dr. Vandyke and we absolutely love her. We see her for two totally different issues but she is great with both diagnosis. My husband sees her for his diabetes and she is working to get it under better control in many different ways but she is also concerned about his overall health and has addressed many issues that could potentially cause future problems if no preventative measures were used. She never rushes us and seems to genuinely care about her patients and their overall wellbeing. Her staff has been so kind and helpful with each interaction with them. We highly recommend Dr. Vandyke and her amazing staff.
About Dr. Lindsey Vandyke, DO
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 9 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1871998880
Education & Certifications
- University of New Mexico Hospital
- College Medical Center
- Pacific Hospital of Long Beach
- Western University Of Health Sciences
- Gonzaga University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vandyke has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vandyke accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vandyke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vandyke works at
Dr. Vandyke speaks Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Vandyke. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vandyke.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vandyke, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vandyke appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.