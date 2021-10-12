See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Mansfield, TX
Dr. Lindsey Vandyke, DO

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
2.5 (3)
Accepting new patients
9 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Lindsey Vandyke, DO is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Mansfield, TX. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from Western University Of Health Sciences.

Dr. Vandyke works at Methodist Mansfield Medical Group in Mansfield, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Methodist Mansfield Medical Group
    252 Matlock Rd Ste 130, Mansfield, TX 76063 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 453-7707

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test

Dynamic Endocrine Function Test Chevron Icon
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test Chevron Icon
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Adrenal Incidentaloma Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Dexamethasone Suppression Test Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Evaluation Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Water Deprivation Test Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Subacute Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Oct 12, 2021
    My husband and I are both patients of Dr. Vandyke and we absolutely love her. We see her for two totally different issues but she is great with both diagnosis. My husband sees her for his diabetes and she is working to get it under better control in many different ways but she is also concerned about his overall health and has addressed many issues that could potentially cause future problems if no preventative measures were used. She never rushes us and seems to genuinely care about her patients and their overall wellbeing. Her staff has been so kind and helpful with each interaction with them. We highly recommend Dr. Vandyke and her amazing staff.
    Alicia — Oct 12, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Lindsey Vandyke, DO
    About Dr. Lindsey Vandyke, DO

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Years of Experience
    • 9 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1871998880
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of New Mexico Hospital
    Residency
    • College Medical Center
    Internship
    • Pacific Hospital of Long Beach
    Medical Education
    • Western University Of Health Sciences
    Undergraduate School
    • Gonzaga University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lindsey Vandyke, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vandyke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Vandyke has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Vandyke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Vandyke works at Methodist Mansfield Medical Group in Mansfield, TX. View the full address on Dr. Vandyke’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Vandyke. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vandyke.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vandyke, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vandyke appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

