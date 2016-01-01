See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Sacramento, CA
Dr. Lindsey Van Brunt, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
7 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Lindsey Van Brunt, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 7 years of experience. They graduated from St Georges University Medical School and is affiliated with Mercy General Hospital.

Dr. Van Brunt works at Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group in Sacramento, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group
    3000 Q St Fl 5, Sacramento, CA 95816 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

About Dr. Lindsey Van Brunt, MD

  • Obstetrics & Gynecology
  • 7 years of experience
  • English
  • Female
  • 1326402637
Education & Certifications

  • Saint Barnabas Medical Center, New Jersey
  • Saint Barnabas Medical Center, New Jersey
  • St Georges University Medical School
Hospital Affiliations

  • Mercy General Hospital

