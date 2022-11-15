Dr. Lindsey Valone, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Valone is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lindsey Valone, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lindsey Valone, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They graduated from University Of California, Davis.
Dr. Valone works at
Locations
-
1
California Pacific Orthopaedic & Sports Medicine3838 California St Rm 715, San Francisco, CA 94118 Directions (415) 668-8010
-
2
California Pacific Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine1099 D St Ste 105, San Rafael, CA 94901 Directions (415) 461-1600
-
3
California Pacific Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine2351 Clay St # 510, San Francisco, CA 94115 Directions (415) 668-8010
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Valone?
Saw Dr Valone for terrible pain caused by Carpal Tunnel Syndrome. Proceeded to "Release Procedure" She and her staff are outstanding, process was non-threatening, explained at every step, strong documentation for pre- and post- op. Very good experience and very good results.
About Dr. Lindsey Valone, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1528206497
Education & Certifications
- Harvard Combined Program
- University of California San Francisco
- University Of California, Davis
- University of California, Los Angeles
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Valone has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Valone accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Valone has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Valone works at
Dr. Valone has seen patients for Ganglion Cyst, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Valone on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Valone. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Valone.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Valone, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Valone appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.