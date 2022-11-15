See All Orthopedic Surgeons in San Francisco, CA
Dr. Lindsey Valone, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
5 (23)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Lindsey Valone, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They graduated from University Of California, Davis.

Dr. Valone works at California Pacific Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine in San Francisco, CA with other offices in San Rafael, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Ganglion Cyst, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of St Marys Medical Center.

Locations

    California Pacific Orthopaedic & Sports Medicine
    3838 California St Rm 715, San Francisco, CA 94118 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (415) 668-8010
    California Pacific Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine
    1099 D St Ste 105, San Rafael, CA 94901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (415) 461-1600
    California Pacific Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine
    2351 Clay St # 510, San Francisco, CA 94115 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (415) 668-8010

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ganglion Cyst
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Ganglion Cyst
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands

Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Congenital Hand Anomaly Chevron Icon
Cubital Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Distal Radius Fracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Forearm Injuries Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hand Pain Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis of Hand and Wrist Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Scaphoid Fractures Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Syndactyly Chevron Icon
Wrist Sprain Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    Nov 15, 2022
    Saw Dr Valone for terrible pain caused by Carpal Tunnel Syndrome. Proceeded to "Release Procedure" She and her staff are outstanding, process was non-threatening, explained at every step, strong documentation for pre- and post- op. Very good experience and very good results.
    Stephen Hester — Nov 15, 2022
    About Dr. Lindsey Valone, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • English
    • 1528206497
    Education & Certifications

    • Harvard Combined Program
    • University of California San Francisco
    • University Of California, Davis
    • University of California, Los Angeles
