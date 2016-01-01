See All General Dentists in Park Rapids, MN
Overview

Dr. Lindsey Tischer is a Dentistry Practitioner in Park Rapids, MN. 

Dr. Tischer works at CHI St Joseph's Health in Park Rapids, MN. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    CHI St Joseph's Health
    600 Pleasant Ave S, Park Rapids, MN 56470 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

About Dr. Lindsey Tischer

  • Dentistry
  • English
  • Female
  • 1346506011
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • CHI St. Alexius Health Carrington Medical Center

