Dr. Lindsey Brown, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lindsey Brown, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Benton, LA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 6 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Willis-Knighton Medical Center, Willis-Knighton South & the Center for Women's Health, WK Bossier Health Center and WK Pierremont Health Center.
Dr. Brown works at
Locations
WK Palmetto Family Practice1001 Lackland Blvd Ste 120, Benton, LA 71006 Directions
WK Quick Care Urgent Care Center - Pierremont1666 E Bert Kouns Industrial Loop, Shreveport, LA 71105 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Willis-Knighton Medical Center
- Willis-Knighton South & the Center for Women's Health
- WK Bossier Health Center
- WK Pierremont Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Brown is warm, thorough, and listens. I feel comfortable with her and her staff.
About Dr. Lindsey Brown, MD
- Family Medicine
- 6 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brown has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Brown using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Brown has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Brown. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brown.
