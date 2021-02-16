Dr. Lindsey Shall, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shall is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lindsey Shall, DMD
Dr. Lindsey Shall, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Aurora, CO.
Sellers, Richard Kent Jr DMD14991 E Hampden Ave Ste 370, Aurora, CO 80014 Directions (303) 693-1215
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
I moved from Maryland last year and was looking for a new local dentist. Whisper Creek was easy to on-board with and are very close. Dr. Shall and team at Whisper Creek are great. Good communication, highly knowledgeable, and provided great care.
- Dentistry
- English
- 1386202273
- University of Virginia
Dr. Shall has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shall accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Shall. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shall.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shall, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shall appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.