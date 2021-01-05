Overview

Dr. Lindsey Roenigk, MD is a Pulmonologist in Carrollton, GA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Emory University and is affiliated with Higgins General Hospital, Tanner Medical Center - Carrollton and Tanner Medical Center/Villa Rica.



Dr. Roenigk works at PRIMARY CARE GROUP OF WEST GA in Carrollton, GA. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Overweight and Wheezing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.