Offers telehealth
Dr. Lindsey Roenigk, MD is a Pulmonologist in Carrollton, GA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Emory University and is affiliated with Higgins General Hospital, Tanner Medical Center - Carrollton and Tanner Medical Center/Villa Rica.
Dr. Roenigk works at
Pinnacle Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine100 Professional Pl Ste 204, Carrollton, GA 30117 Directions (770) 834-3351
Higgins General Hospital
Tanner Medical Center - Carrollton
Tanner Medical Center/Villa Rica
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Aetna
American Republic
Anthem
Blue Cross Blue Shield
Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Cigna
Commercial Insurance Company
CoreSource
Coventry Health Care
First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Golden Rule
Humana
Kaiser Permanente
MedHealthInsurance
Medicaid
Tricare
UniCare
UnitedHealthCare
Universal American
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Very caring professional takes time with you would highly recommend her
Pulmonary Disease
19 years of experience
English
1467404871
University of Alabama at Birmingham
Emory University
Dr. Roenigk has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Roenigk accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Roenigk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.
Dr. Roenigk works at
Dr. Roenigk has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Overweight and Wheezing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Roenigk on their profile. Please call the provider's office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Roenigk. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roenigk.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Roenigk, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Roenigk appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.