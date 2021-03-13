Overview

Dr. Lindsey Prochaska, DO is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from EDWARD VIA VIRGINIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center and Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Prochaska works at Coastal Children's Services in Wilmington, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.