Dr. Lindsey Prochaska, DO
Dr. Lindsey Prochaska, DO is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from EDWARD VIA VIRGINIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center and Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.
Coastal Children's Services2131 S 17th St, Wilmington, NC 28401 Directions (910) 505-5108
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Knowledgeable, kind, concerned.
- Medical Oncology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1295022838
- EDWARD VIA VIRGINIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
- Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
- Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center
