Dr. Lindsey Pennington, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5 (10)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Lindsey Pennington, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Univ Of Nm Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Christus Highland Medical Center.

Dr. Pennington works at Lindsey Pennington MD Facial Plastics in Shreveport, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Pennington Facial Plastic LLC
    6030 Line Ave Ste 110, Shreveport, LA 71106 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (318) 216-5366
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 1:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Christus Highland Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Aging Face
Deviated Septum
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Aging Face
Deviated Septum
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)

Aging Face Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Eyebrow Disorders Chevron Icon
Face Skin Lesions Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Face Chevron Icon
Nasal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Neck Liposuction Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jul 22, 2022
    Dr. Souyoul did an amazing job providing me with excellent healthcare for a burn on my throat and clavicle/chest area, due to an accident in the kitchen. She is so wonderful and gave excellent care during the healing process of my wound. She is very kind, has the best bedside manner and was so good to me by staying in close contact to help me during healing. I am very happy with the her and her sweet staffs care, the healing of my burn wound and with no scars!! Thank you Dr. Souyoul for being so good to me! xoxo
    candy martin — Jul 22, 2022
    About Dr. Lindsey Pennington, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 12 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1134411507
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Louisiana State University Health Shreveport / School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    • Univ Of Nm Sch Of Med
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lindsey Pennington, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pennington is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pennington has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pennington has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pennington works at Lindsey Pennington MD Facial Plastics in Shreveport, LA. View the full address on Dr. Pennington’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Pennington. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pennington.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pennington, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pennington appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

