Dr. Lindsey Moore, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lindsey Moore, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Cedar Park, TX. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine|Baylor College Of Medicine, Houston, Texas and is affiliated with St. David's Round Rock Medical Center and St. David's North Austin Medical Center.
Locations
Cedar Park Pediatric and Family Medicine345 Cypress Creek Rd Ste 104, Cedar Park, TX 78613 Directions (737) 276-4181
Cedar Park Pediatric and Family Medicine - Ronald Reagan13625 Ronald W Reagan Blvd Bldg 6, Cedar Park, TX 78613 Directions (512) 503-5169
Hospital Affiliations
- St. David's Round Rock Medical Center
- St. David's North Austin Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Moore is all-around great! She is so easy to talk to and has such a positive attitude and outgoing spirit about her. She listens and provides feedback on any questions we may have. I highly recommend!
About Dr. Lindsey Moore, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1184867632
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt Children's Hospital|Vanderbilt Children's Hospital, Nashville, Tennessee
- Baylor College Of Medicine|Baylor College Of Medicine, Houston, Texas
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Moore has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Moore accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Moore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Moore. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moore.
