Dr. Lindsey Merritt, DO

Gastroenterology
3.5 (7)
Accepting new patients
9 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Lindsey Merritt, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Saint Augustine, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from At Still University / Arizona School Of Health Science and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville.

Dr. Merritt works at St. Augustine Endoscopy Center in Saint Augustine, FL with other offices in Jacksonville, FL and Ponte Vedra Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Borland Groover St. Augustine
    40 Groover Loop, Saint Augustine, FL 32086 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 398-7205
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Borland Groover
    14540 Old Saint Augustine Rd Ste 2207, Jacksonville, FL 32258 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 398-7205
  3. 3
    Nocatee at Baptist Healthplace
    400 Colonnade Dr Ste 230, Ponte Vedra Beach, FL 32081 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 652-0800
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gastritis
Hemorrhoids
Hypertension
Gastritis
Hemorrhoids
Hypertension

Treatment frequency



Gastritis Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Achalasia Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Destruction of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic Hernia, Congenital Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Weight Gain Chevron Icon
Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Weight Loss Management Chevron Icon
Weight Maintenance Chevron Icon
Weight-Related Conditions Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Nov 08, 2022
    I will be having an upcoming procedure with Dr. Merritt on March 28th. She is not only kind, and knowledgeable, but she also has a GREAT bed-side manner and if thats not enough Dr. Merritt answers all my silly & not so silly questions with a smile. I feel so CONFIDENT knowing she is performing my surgery. Her assistant Amanda is also excellent, she really knows her stuff!! She is always checking in on me & letting me know everything I need to know! Anytime I have a question Amanda is sure to call me back the same day, and that means alot to me, as I am a girl who worries all the time!!.. I could not ask for a better team working on my case.. I love & I am so excited to know that Dr. Merritt & her team are giving me a second chance in life, and for me to live a life I deserve..
    Elizabeth Cavallaro — Nov 08, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Lindsey Merritt, DO
    About Dr. Lindsey Merritt, DO

    • Gastroenterology
    • 9 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1760825004
    Education & Certifications

    • University of South Alabama, AL, USA
    • Stamford Columbia College Physical and Surgs
    • At Still University / Arizona School Of Health Science
    • Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.