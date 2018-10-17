Overview

Dr. Lindsey Mellott, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Youngstown, OH. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 8 years of experience. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital and Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.



Dr. Mellott works at Austin Town Obgyn in Youngstown, OH with other offices in Jefferson, OH. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.