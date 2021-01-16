Dr. Lindsey McAlpin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McAlpin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lindsey McAlpin, MD
Overview
Dr. Lindsey McAlpin, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Pensacola, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston and is affiliated with South Baldwin Regional Medical Center.
Locations
HCA Florida West Women's Health - Davis Hwy8333 N Davis Hwy Bldg 1 Fl 2, Pensacola, FL 32514 Directions (850) 494-4600
South Baldwin Obstetrics & Gynecology, P.C.1620 N McKenzie St, Foley, AL 36535 Directions (251) 943-2141Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- South Baldwin Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Had a very great visit with Dr McAlpin and she prescribed a medicine I really needed for vaginal dryness! Tried making an annual visit and she is gone! What happened? I was looking forward to seeing her again.
About Dr. Lindsey McAlpin, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1497194872
Education & Certifications
- U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston
- Tulane University
