Dr. Lindsey Johnson, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Johnson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lindsey Johnson, DO
Overview
Dr. Lindsey Johnson, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Ocala, FL.
Dr. Johnson works at
Locations
UF Health Family Medicine - Ocala Heath Brook4730 Sw 49th Rd, Ocala, FL 34474 Directions (352) 355-1282
Hospital Affiliations
- Uf Health Shands Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I had the pleasure of being seen by Dr. Johnson for the first time today. I am so impressed and so happy to have her as my PCP. She is patient, details oriented, and ask so many questions about my care.
About Dr. Lindsey Johnson, DO
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1376075648
Education & Certifications
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Johnson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Johnson accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Johnson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Johnson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johnson.
