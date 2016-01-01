Dr. Lindsey Hartsell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hartsell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lindsey Hartsell, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Lindsey Hartsell, MD is an Urology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Urology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / CHATTANOOGA and is affiliated with Emory Johns Creek Hospital, Emory University Hospital and Emory University Hospital Midtown.
Emory University School of Medicine Department of Ophthalmology1365 Clifton Rd Ne, Atlanta, GA 30322 Directions (404) 778-4898
Grady Health Systems80 Jesse Hill Jr Dr SE, Atlanta, GA 30303 Directions (404) 616-4466
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory Johns Creek Hospital
- Emory University Hospital
- Emory University Hospital Midtown
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Urology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1891089108
- UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / CHATTANOOGA
- Urology
