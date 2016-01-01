Overview

Dr. Lindsey Hartsell, MD is an Urology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Urology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / CHATTANOOGA and is affiliated with Emory Johns Creek Hospital, Emory University Hospital and Emory University Hospital Midtown.



Dr. Hartsell works at Emory Clinic Urology in Atlanta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Neurogenic Bladder, Urinary Incontinence and Bladder Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.