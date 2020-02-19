Dr. Lindsey Harris, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harris is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lindsey Harris, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lindsey Harris, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center.
Locations
1
Gramercy2855 Gramercy St # A, Houston, TX 77025 Directions (713) 558-8711
2
Conroe333 N Rivershire Dr Ste 160, Conroe, TX 77304 Directions (936) 441-2020
3
The Woodlands Office1699 Research Forest Dr Ste 150, Shenandoah, TX 77380 Directions (281) 363-2155
4
Memorial City915 Gessner Rd Ste 250, Houston, TX 77024 Directions (713) 467-6474
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Harris is exceptional. She knows her stuff. She performed surgery on my left eye.
About Dr. Lindsey Harris, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1093729402
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL
- Ophthalmology
