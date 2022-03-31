Dr. Lindsey Gurin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gurin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lindsey Gurin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lindsey Gurin, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from BROWN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Dr. Gurin works at
Locations
Pearl Barlow Center145 E 32nd St Fl 2, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 263-3210
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I don't usually give reviews but I can't recommend Dr. Gurin highly enough. We went to multiple doctors who weren't able to diagnose the issue or actually help. Not only did Dr. Gurin find the true issue (which was hard to diagnose), but she's also clearly cared and done what she can to help. She's always responsive and willing to help when issues have come up. I truly don't know where we'd be if we hadn't found her specifically. Really can't say enough about her.
About Dr. Lindsey Gurin, MD
- Psychiatry
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1013235712
Education & Certifications
- BROWN UNIVERSITY
- Neurology, Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gurin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gurin accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gurin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gurin has seen patients for Conversion Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gurin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Gurin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gurin.
