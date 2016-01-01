Dr. Lindsey Gates, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gates is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lindsey Gates, DMD
Dr. Lindsey Gates, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Arden, NC.
Dr. Gates works at
Aspen Dental226 Airport Rd, Arden, NC 28704 Directions (844) 226-9944
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
About Dr. Lindsey Gates, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- 1801410949
Dr. Gates accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gates has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
