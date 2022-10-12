Overview

Dr. Lindsey Fix, MD is a Dermatologist in Eugene, OR. They specialize in Dermatology, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from EAST CAROLINA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF ALLIED HEALTH SCIENCES.



Dr. Fix works at Willamette Valley Dermatology in Eugene, OR with other offices in Springfield, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Itchy Skin, Dermatitis and Intertrigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.