Dr. Lindsey Finklea, MD

Dermatology
5 (20)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience
Dr. Lindsey Finklea, MD is a dermatologist in San Antonio, TX. She currently practices at Downtown Dermatology, PLLC. She accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Finklea is board certified in Dermatology.

Locations

    Downtown Dermatology Pllc
    4118 McCullough Ave Ste 18, San Antonio, TX 78212 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 901-9353
    Rainey Dermatology
    1626 Lockhill Selma Rd, San Antonio, TX 78213 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 901-9353
    Downtown Dermatology, PLLC
    414 Navarro St Ste 520, San Antonio, TX 78205 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 901-9353

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Rash
Impetigo
Itchy Skin
Contact Dermatitis
Fungal Nail Infection
Ringworm
Varicose Eczema
Actinic Keratosis
Dermatitis
Warts
Acne
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Birthmark
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin
Cellulitis
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Dry Skin
Folliculitis
Hair Loss
Hidradenitis
Hives
Keloid Scar
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Psoriasis
Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Seborrheic Keratosis
Shaving of Skin Lesion
Shingles
Skin Cancer
Skin Discoloration
Spider Veins
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Tinea Versicolor
Varicose Veins
Acanthosis Nigricans
Bedsores
Cold Sore
Excessive Sweating
Herpes Simplex Infection
Intertrigo
Melanoma
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection
Skin Aging
Skin Resurfacing
Skin Ulcer
Wrinkles
Insurance Accepted

  • Aetna
  • Anthem
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
  • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Cigna
  • Humana
  • MultiPlan

About Dr. Lindsey Finklea, MD

  • Dermatology
  • 13 years of experience
  • English, Spanish
  • Female
  • 1528294055
Education & Certifications

  • University of Texas Health Science Center San Antonio
  • E VA MED SCH OF M C OF HAMPTON RDS
  • Wofford
  • Dermatology
Patient Satisfaction

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 20 ratings
