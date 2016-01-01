Dr. Lindsey Finklea, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Finklea is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lindsey Finklea, MD
Overview
Dr. Lindsey Finklea, MD is a dermatologist in San Antonio, TX. She currently practices at Downtown Dermatology, PLLC. She accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Finklea is board certified in Dermatology.
Locations
Downtown Dermatology Pllc4118 McCullough Ave Ste 18, San Antonio, TX 78212 Directions (210) 901-9353
Rainey Dermatology1626 Lockhill Selma Rd, San Antonio, TX 78213 Directions (210) 901-9353
Downtown Dermatology, PLLC414 Navarro St Ste 520, San Antonio, TX 78205 Directions (210) 901-9353
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Lindsey Finklea, MD
- Dermatology
- 13 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Female
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Health Science Center San Antonio
- E VA MED SCH OF M C OF HAMPTON RDS
- Wofford
- Dermatology
Patient Satisfaction
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Finklea has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Finklea accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Finklea has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Finklea has seen patients for Rash, Impetigo and Itchy Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Finklea on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Finklea speaks Spanish.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Finklea. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Finklea.
