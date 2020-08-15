Dr. Lindsey Faucette, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Faucette is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lindsey Faucette, DO
Overview
Dr. Lindsey Faucette, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in San Luis Obispo, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Touro College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with French Hospital Medical Center and Marian Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Faucette works at
Locations
-
1
SLO Health1495 Palm St, San Luis Obispo, CA 93401 Directions (805) 242-3103Monday9:00am - 3:00pmTuesday9:00am - 3:00pmWednesday9:00am - 3:00pmThursday9:00am - 3:00pmFriday9:00am - 3:00pmSaturday9:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- French Hospital Medical Center
- Marian Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Healthfirst
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Faucette?
Dr Faucette is always there for me, and was very very helpful during a scary time that turned out to be not that big of a deal. She also recommended my therapist, who I love. Definitely see her if you can.
About Dr. Lindsey Faucette, DO
- Family Medicine
- 13 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1730313016
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
- Touro College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- University Of California, Berkley
- Family Practice, Family Practice/OMT and Integrative Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Faucette has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Faucette accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Faucette has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Faucette works at
Dr. Faucette speaks Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Faucette. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Faucette.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Faucette, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Faucette appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.