Dr. Lindsey Faucette, DO

Dr. Lindsey Faucette, DO

Family Medicine
3.5 (15)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Lindsey Faucette, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in San Luis Obispo, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Touro College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with French Hospital Medical Center and Marian Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Faucette works at Dr. Zoe Wells Naturopathic Medicine, Inc. in San Luis Obispo, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    SLO Health
    1495 Palm St, San Luis Obispo, CA 93401 (805) 242-3103
    Monday
    9:00am - 3:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 3:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 3:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 3:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 3:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
  • French Hospital Medical Center
  • Marian Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Skin Screenings
Drug Allergy Testing
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Skin Screenings
Drug Allergy Testing
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders

Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cervical Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Management Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Family Planning Services Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Headache-Free Migraine Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Pain Chevron Icon
Neonatal Care Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis as Part of Neurofibromatosis Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Whiplash Chevron Icon
Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Healthfirst
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Aug 15, 2020
    Dr Faucette is always there for me, and was very very helpful during a scary time that turned out to be not that big of a deal. She also recommended my therapist, who I love. Definitely see her if you can.
    About Dr. Lindsey Faucette, DO

    • Family Medicine
    • 13 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1730313016
    Education & Certifications

    • Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
    • Touro College Of Osteopathic Medicine
    • University Of California, Berkley
    • Family Practice, Family Practice/OMT and Integrative Medicine
