Dr. Lindsey Dolohanty, MD

Dermatology
3.5 (15)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Lindsey Dolohanty, MD is a Dermatologist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIV OF ROCHESTER SCH OF MED & DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Strong Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Dolohanty works at UR Medicine Primary Care in Rochester, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Rash, Acne and Athlete's Foot along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    University of Rochester Dermatology Associates
    40 Celebration Dr, Rochester, NY 14620 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (585) 275-7546
  2. 2
    Highland Hospital POB
    990 South Ave Ste 206, Rochester, NY 14620 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (585) 275-7546

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Strong Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Rash Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatological Disorders Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Erythema Multiforme Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Fungal Infections Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Parapsoriasis Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Pemphigus Chevron Icon
Pilonidal Cyst Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • Cigna
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (5)
    About Dr. Lindsey Dolohanty, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 12 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1386969764
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Washington University In St. Louis/Barnes-Jewish Hospital and John Cochran Va Hospital
    Internship
    • University Of Rochester Strong
    Medical Education
    • UNIV OF ROCHESTER SCH OF MED & DENTISTRY
    Undergraduate School
    • Washington University In S
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lindsey Dolohanty, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dolohanty is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dolohanty has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dolohanty has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dolohanty works at UR Medicine Primary Care in Rochester, NY. View the full address on Dr. Dolohanty’s profile.

    Dr. Dolohanty has seen patients for Rash, Acne and Athlete's Foot, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dolohanty on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Dolohanty. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dolohanty.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dolohanty, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dolohanty appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

