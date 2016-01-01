Dr. Lindsey Dohse, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dohse is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lindsey Dohse, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lindsey Dohse, MD is a dermatologist in Chillicothe, OH. She currently practices at Adena Dermatology and is affiliated with Adena Regional Medical Center. She accepts multiple insurance plans, including Medicare. Dr. Dohse is board certified in Dermatology.
Locations
Adena Medical Office Building4439 State Route 159 Ste G50, Chillicothe, OH 45601 Directions (740) 779-8580
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
About Dr. Lindsey Dohse, MD
Education & Certifications
- Northeastern Oh Univs Coll Of Med
- Dermatology and Dermatopathology
Admitting Hospitals
- Adena Regional Medical Center
Patient Satisfaction
